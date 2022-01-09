766 New COVID-19 Cases, 595 Discharged And 7 Deaths On January 8

766 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-261

Anambra-208

Rivers-159

Kaduna-42

Gombe-25

FCT-20

Osun-19

Oyo-14

Bauchi-5

Kano-5

Ekiti-4

Ebonyi-2

Ogun-2

247,775 confirmed

218,427 discharged

3,071 deaths

Today’s report includes:

▪️208 confirmed cases reported for Anambra state is for 6th (3) January 2022 with 205 backlogs for 5th (1) & 27th (1) November 2021, and 8th (1), 9th (1), 13th (2), 14th (5), 15th (21), 16th (9), 17th (6), 18th (14), 19th (18), 22nd (27), 23rd (18), 24th (27), 25th (1), 26th (22), 29th (29) & 30th (2) December 2021.

▪️42 confirmed cases reported for Kaduna state is for 7th (35) & 8th (7) January 2022

▪️210 Discharged cases reported for Kaduna state is for 7th (95) & 8th (115) January 2022

▪️27 Discharged cases reported for Anambra state is for 6th January 2022

▪️ 0 cases reported from Nasarawa, Ondo, Plateau and Sokoto State

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

