791 New COVID-19 Cases, 262 Discharged And 8 Deaths On January 6

791 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-523
FCT-84
Oyo-48
Ondo-35
Kano-22
Borno-16
Delta-15
Edo-15
Ogun-9
Jigawa-7
Bauchi-6
Plateau-5
Rivers-4
Bayelsa-2

246,195 confirmed
217,509 discharged
3,066 deaths
Today’s report includes:

▪️523 confirmed cases reported for Lagos state is for 05th (249) & 6th (274) January 2022

▪️16 confirmed cases reported for Borno state is for 5th (4) & 6th (14) January 2022

▪️108 Discharged cases reported for FCT includes 102 community discharges

▪️ 0 cases reported from Ekiti and Osun State

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

