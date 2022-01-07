791 New COVID-19 Cases, 262 Discharged And 8 Deaths On January 6
791 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-523
FCT-84
Oyo-48
Ondo-35
Kano-22
Borno-16
Delta-15
Edo-15
Ogun-9
Jigawa-7
Bauchi-6
Plateau-5
Rivers-4
Bayelsa-2
246,195 confirmed
217,509 discharged
3,066 deaths
Today’s report includes:
▪️523 confirmed cases reported for Lagos state is for 05th (249) & 6th (274) January 2022
▪️16 confirmed cases reported for Borno state is for 5th (4) & 6th (14) January 2022
▪️108 Discharged cases reported for FCT includes 102 community discharges
▪️ 0 cases reported from Ekiti and Osun State
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng
#TakeResponsibility
