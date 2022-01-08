814 New COVID-19 Cases, 323 Discharged And 4 Deaths On January 7

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

814 New COVID-19 Cases, 323 Discharged And 4 Deaths On January 7

814 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-310
Rivers-126
Taraba-76
FCT-74
Ondo-68
Gombe-35
Kaduna-27
Oyo-20
Delta-17
Kwara-12
Ekiti-11
Bauchi-9
Edo-8
Kano-8
Nasarawa-7
Ogun-4
Bayelsa-2

247,009 confirmed
217,832 discharged
3,070 deaths

Today’s report includes:

▪️76 confirmed cases reported for Taraba state are backlogs for 21st (6), 24th (5), 29th (36), 30th (12) December 2021, 2nd (7) & 4th (10) January 2022.

▪️27 confirmed cases reported for Kaduna state is for 6th January 2022

▪️75 Discharged cases reported for Kaduna state is for 6th January 2022

▪️71 Discharged cases reported for FCT includes 70 community discharges

▪️13 Discharged cases reported for Taraba state are backlogs for December 29th 2021

▪️1 Death case reported for Kaduna state is for 6th (1) January 2022

▪️ 0 cases reported from Osun and Sokoto State

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

#TakeResponsibility

https://www.facebook.com/100064649291568/posts/288536866644621/

January 6 https://www.nairaland.com/6927882/covid-19-update-january-6-2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: