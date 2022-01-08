814 New COVID-19 Cases, 323 Discharged And 4 Deaths On January 7
814 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-310
Rivers-126
Taraba-76
FCT-74
Ondo-68
Gombe-35
Kaduna-27
Oyo-20
Delta-17
Kwara-12
Ekiti-11
Bauchi-9
Edo-8
Kano-8
Nasarawa-7
Ogun-4
Bayelsa-2
247,009 confirmed
217,832 discharged
3,070 deaths
Today’s report includes:
▪️76 confirmed cases reported for Taraba state are backlogs for 21st (6), 24th (5), 29th (36), 30th (12) December 2021, 2nd (7) & 4th (10) January 2022.
▪️27 confirmed cases reported for Kaduna state is for 6th January 2022
▪️75 Discharged cases reported for Kaduna state is for 6th January 2022
▪️71 Discharged cases reported for FCT includes 70 community discharges
▪️13 Discharged cases reported for Taraba state are backlogs for December 29th 2021
▪️1 Death case reported for Kaduna state is for 6th (1) January 2022
▪️ 0 cases reported from Osun and Sokoto State
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng
