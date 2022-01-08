814 New COVID-19 Cases, 323 Discharged And 4 Deaths On January 7

814 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-310

Rivers-126

Taraba-76

FCT-74

Ondo-68

Gombe-35

Kaduna-27

Oyo-20

Delta-17

Kwara-12

Ekiti-11

Bauchi-9

Edo-8

Kano-8

Nasarawa-7

Ogun-4

Bayelsa-2

247,009 confirmed

217,832 discharged

3,070 deaths

Today’s report includes:

▪️76 confirmed cases reported for Taraba state are backlogs for 21st (6), 24th (5), 29th (36), 30th (12) December 2021, 2nd (7) & 4th (10) January 2022.

▪️27 confirmed cases reported for Kaduna state is for 6th January 2022

▪️75 Discharged cases reported for Kaduna state is for 6th January 2022

▪️71 Discharged cases reported for FCT includes 70 community discharges

▪️13 Discharged cases reported for Taraba state are backlogs for December 29th 2021

▪️1 Death case reported for Kaduna state is for 6th (1) January 2022

▪️ 0 cases reported from Osun and Sokoto State

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

