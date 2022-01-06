856 New COVID-19 Cases, 433 Discharged And 5 Deaths On January 5

856 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-337

Kaduna-152

FCT-87

Gombe-47

Delta-43

Kano-31

Kwara-27

Enugu-26

Nasarawa-19

Niger-15

Oyo-11

Rivers-11

Benue-9

Bauchi-8

Ogun-8

Borno-7

Ekiti-6

Edo-5

Plateau-4

Bayelsa-3

245,404 confirmed

217,247 discharged

3,058 deaths

Today’s report includes:

▪️337 confirmed cases reported for Lagos state is for 4th January 2022

▪️152 confirmed cases reported for Kaduna state is for 4th (18) & 5th (11) January 2022 with additional 123 cases for 24th (67) & 25th (56) December 2021

▪️26 confirmed cases reported for Enugu state is for 4th January 2022

▪️31 confirmed cases reported for Kano state is for 4th (20) & 5th (11) January 2022

▪️15 confirmed cases reported for Niger state is for 2nd January 2022

▪️9 confirmed cases reported for Benue state is for 4th January 2022

▪️7 confirmed cases reported for Borno state is for 4th January 2022

▪️80 Discharged cases reported for Kaduna state is for 4th (30) & 5th (50) January 2022

▪️27 Discharged cases reported for Enugu state is for 4th January 2022

▪️8 Discharged cases reported for Kano state is for 4th January 2022

▪️3 Discharged cases reported for Lagos state is for 4th January 2022

▪️ 0 cases reported from Ondo, Osun and Sokoto State

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

#TakeResponsibility

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=287157966782511&id=100064649291568

January 4 https://www.nairaland.com/6924350/covid-19-update-january-4-2021#109090142

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...