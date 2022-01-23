99% Of Human Beings Are Going To Hell – Mummy G.O (Video)

Controversial Nigerian preacher, Pastor Funmilayo Adebayo, has declared that almost everyone to have existed on earth will go to hellfire.

The preacher, who has become a viral sensation on social media over her comments on hellfire, claimed that 99% of humans who have lived on earth are doomed to go to hell.

She claimed that hellfire will be a very large place because so many people will be thrown there. However, she also explained that as large as hellfire will be, it will not be hard to discover the people who are inside it because movement will be like magic.

