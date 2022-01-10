A Listening Ear Can Be A Running Mouth — Tiwa Savage In Hot Black Mini Dress (Pix)

Popular female musician, Tiwa Savage is giving new year advice to her fans and followers on Instagram.

Igbere TV reports that the self-acclaimed number one African bad girl share new beautiful photos of herself and a feel-good video with some of her girls on her Instagram page and accompanied them with short but meaningful advice.

Tiwa cautioned her fans to mind who they share their secrets with as they might be people who go around to split them out.

In the caption of the post she wrote: “Just remember a listening ear can also be a running mouth.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYY3Zy8spw-/?utm_medium=copy_link

