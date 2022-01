Hello Nairalanders!

What will you do if you mistakenly got credited with a huge amount of money?

I’ll like to share the animation story I produced with you all. The title is “Finders Keepers”, it tells the story of a young man who mistakenly got credited with a large sum of money and this changed his life for good or so he thought

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vDENYPwUFiI

Say No To Fraud!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...