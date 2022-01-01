A Star Was Reborn — Curvy Actress, Moyo Lawal Celebrates Her Birthday (Photos)

Nigerian actress, Moyo Lawal, turned a new age on January 1, 2022, and she took to social media to announce and celebrate, Igbere TV reports.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share some photos of herself to celebrate both her birthday and the new year.

Sharing stunning photos on Instagram, the actress wrote; “A star was reborn …. It’s my birthday babies … .. Allow me introduce to you … #MoyoMonroe

“Happy Néw year everyone ❤️May the blessings of this néw year be with us all.”

In another post she wrote; “It’s my birthday���� …. Happy Néw year babies .. ….. … wishing you an amazing néw year full of limitless possibilities and unexpected rewards…”

