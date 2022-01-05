Abaribe’s Decision To Join Abia Governorship Race Disappointing — PDP Chieftain

Political Scientist and philanthropist, Hon. Mkpa Oju Uka has expressed disappointment with the decision of the Senator representing Abia South, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe to join the governorship race in 2023, saying it runs contrary to an existing Charter of Equity in the state which allows rotational governorship position.

Speaking on ABN TV’s Political Perspective on Tuesday, Hon. Mkpa Oju Uka said Sen. Abaribe, a former Deputy governor in Abia cannot be clamouring for the South-East to be allowed to rule the country in 2023 and at the same time undermine an existing arrangement that allows power to rotate around the three geopolitical zones in the state.

He said Sen. Abaribe has remained a diehard supporter and advocate of rotational leadership in the state and national level, wondering why he decided to join the race when his Abia South Senatorial District at the moment holds the governorship position.

“He can always express his mind as a politician and as an individual but he knows it’s a wrong step to take, otherwise you take Abia back and that will create a crisis.

“For me it’s a disappointment. You are clamouring for a zoning system for the South-East to be given an opportunity and it can be you.

“In the other way, even if they don’t, you may be the Vice President and you have the capacity to be one.

“Then you’re coming back to your state and you are now abandoning the zoning system, the equity system which you have spoken many times passionately about as a Senator.

“That is unbelievable, that you can be advocating for one thing at the national level and going contrary to the same thing at the state level. So it’s a joke” he said.

