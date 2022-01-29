Abba Kyari, Obi Cubana Attend IGP Alkali Son’s Wedding (Photos)

Abba Kyari, the embattled former head of police Intelligence Response Team and his club owner friend, Obinna Iyiegbu better known as Obi Cubana, are among the dignitaries who attended the wedding Fatiha of Maina Alkali, the son of Inspector-General of Police Alkali Baba.

The wedding ceremony took place at the palace of Shehu of Borno Abubakar El-Kanemi in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, on Saturday.

It was attended by host Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno and his Yobe and Jigawa State counterparts, Mai Mala Buni and Badaru Abubakar respectively.

The wedding also had in attendance, the Senate President Ahmad Lawan; former Governor of Borno, Kashim Shettima; Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; president of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; managing director/CEO of Tiamin Rice, Aminu Ahmed, among other dignitaries.

Mr Kyari shared the photos of him with Mr Cubana on his Facebook timeline, wishing the groom a happy married life.

On August 1, 2021, the Nigeria police suspended Mr Kyari, following his indictment in the US on money laundering charges by the FBI.

Mr Kyari allegedly facilitated payments to police officers from Nigerian Instagram celebrity Ray Hushpuppi, who has pleaded guilty to money laundering in the US.

Court documents filed in California said the 37-year-old Hushpuppi’s crimes cost victims almost $24m (£17m).

Hushpuppi, whose real name is Ramon Abbas, posed as real estate developer in Dubai and posted photos of his lavish lifestyle on Instagram, where he had 2.5m followers.

He was charged in the US following his extradition from Dubai last year.

In July last year, the suspended deputy police commissioner attended the grand burial ceremony of Mr Cubana’s mother at Oba town in Anambra State, sparking social media uproar over the detective’s friendship with the celebrity.

In reaction to critics, the police officer justified his attendance, saying Cubana is a “brother and good friend.”

“Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana is one of the most hardworking entrepreneurs and humble personalities that I have known for many years. He is a brother and good friend.

“For his good nature and good heart, today I had to squeeze out time from my busy schedule to honor him by attending the burial of his beloved mom In Oba town, Anambra State.

“May God Almighty give the family the fortitude to bear the great loss. Ameen,” Mr Kyari said.



Daily Nigerian

