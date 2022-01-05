Earlier Thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6922657/gunmen-kidnap-plateau-bride-pastors

Farmat Paul, the Plateau bride-to-be who was allegedy abducted from her pastor’s house in Ngyong community of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Sunday 2nd January 2022, has regained freedom, IgbereTV reports.

The bride was released on Monday night and soon after her release, the wedding ceremony which was suspended continued.

Daily Trust reported that the state police spokesperson, ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogiba confirmed her release but could not explain whether any ransom was paid.

Ogiba added that though there was no formal complaint to the police on the matter, they heard about it and swung into action to investigate the circumstances behind her disappearance.

He said;

“It may not be kidnapping because there was a time when a lady went to sleep in another man’s house and everybody was saying kidnapping. We are investigating .”



https://igberetvnews.com/1411461/abducted-plateau-bride-regains-freedom-photo/

