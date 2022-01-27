Abeokuta Schoolboy Rides Horse To School (Video)

In a video currently trending on social media, a young Nigerian schoolboy was spotted riding a horse back home from school in Abeokuta.

This scene left residents and motorists in awe after he was spotted riding the horse as a professional on a very busy road.

The young schoolboy was still in his school uniform while riding the horse like an expert usually does in Hollywood cowboy movies.

The scene was said to have been captured in Abeokuta, Ogun state, and the motorists who recorded the boy were expressing shock in a video making the rounds online.

The boy who rode it all alone could also be seen using a whip on the horse to propel it to run faster.

Watch Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_W69f4PFO4

https://newscreeds.com/young-boy-spotted-riding-horse-to-school-video/

