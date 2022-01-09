Abia 2023: We Either Go Forward Or Continue In Darkness — Abaribe

The Senator representing Abia South constituency, Mr Enyinnaya Abaribe, has declared that it is either Abians remain in darkness or move forward, come 2023.

Recall that Vanguard had reported that Abaribe had announced his intention to run for the highest office in Abia in 2023.

Addressing a crowd of loyalists who had thronged at Apugo’s house, Abaribe said he was in the race to rescue and re-invent Abia.

” It’s either we go forward or we continue in darkness.

” We need to rescue Igbo land, and Abia must be at the forefront of Igbo emancipation.”

A member representing Umuahia East State constituency at the Abia House of Assembly, Hon. Chukwudi Apugo has declared that he does not believe in zoning but competence.

The lawmaker made the declaration while fielding questions from newsmen after receiving the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe who came to visit him in his Ibeku country home.

According to him, Abia should focus on competence and not zoning in determining Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu’s successor in 2023.

His words: ” I don’t believe in zoning. I believe in competence.

” We should jettison zoning and focus on competence. Competence and capacity to deliver should be paramount.

” We want anybody that will take over from Okezie Ikpeazu in 2023 to have the competence to take Abia to the next level.”

Asked whether he had endorsed the candidature of his guest who penultimate week declared his ambition to succeed Ikpeazu in 2023, Apugo said it was too early to endorse any aspirant.

” If Abaribe is the best candidate I will support him irrespective of his zone but if there is a better candidate I will support the person.

” As a stakeholder in Abia politics, my house is open to other aspirants for consultations. I will support the most competent person”.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/01/2023-we-either-go-forward-or-continue-in-darkness-abaribe/

