Abia Deputy Chief Of Staff, Don Ubani Blasts Governor Ikpeazu Over Succession Plot

2023: Ikpeazu Plotting to Trade Old Aba Interest for Senate Seat – Don Ubani

The Deputy Chief of Staff to Abia State Deputy Governor, Mr Don Ubani, has alleged plot by the State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu to handover power to a non-Old Aba successor in exchange for a seat at the Senate in 2023.

Ubani accused the Governor of colluding with some highly-placed chieftains and leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to jettison the ‘Abia charter of equity’ and marginalise the Old Aba division in exchange for the party’s Senatorial ticket.

The former Commissioner for Information and Strategy made the allegations while playing host to a select political associates at his home, one of the associates who attended the meeting confided in our reporter. He(Ubani) accused the Governor of being politically selfish.

“What is the difference between Ikpeazu and a former Governor of this state who during his time jettisoned the written agreement to handover power to a successor from Old Aba division”, Mr. Ubani was quoted as saying. “I hate deceit.”

The Deputy Chief of Staff accused Governor Ikpeazu of being deceitful and playing to the whims and caprices of a ‘powerful cabal’ bent on dictating the political future of the state. “Members of our party must caution Mr Governor against this journey, he must not marginalise, emasculate or ridicule the people of Old Aba Division for his own selfish political interest,” Ubani said.

“Nobody should hide under the administrative creation of Senatorial districts to downplay the reality of the two major blocs of Old Aba and Old Bende in the State. It’s time for Old Aba to complete its 16 years in the spirit of equity, Ikpeazu must thwart his intentions. We won’t stop him from running for Senate, but he must not trade the people of Old Aba to do that.

“If Governor Ikpeazu is interested in going to the Senate in 2023, we won’t stop him. But he should support, in words and deed, and quietly handover the reins of power to a successor of the Old Aba bloc for the sake of equality and political justice, it’s not all about shouting equality and political justice in Nigeria, charity should begin at home.”

Mr. Ubani declared that the Ukwa la Ngwa people will not forgive Governor Ikpeazu should he perfect his ‘marginalisation plot’ and betray the Old Aba interest in the 2023 governorship race.

https://e-newsdesk.com/2023-ikpeazu-plotting-to-trade-old-aba-interest-for-senate-seat-don-ubani/

