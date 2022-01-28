Abia Succession Plot: Nwafor Paid Ubani N5m To Attack Ikpeazu – Ex-LGA Chairman

Succession Plot: Enyinnaya Nwafor Paid Don Ubani N5m to Attack Ikpeazu – ex-LGA Chair

As the jostle for Abia governorship seat in 2023 gradually gathers momentum, Enyinnaya Nwafor, son of late former deputy governor of the state, Dr. Chima Nwafor, has been fingered in the recent media attack on Governor Okezie Ikpeazu by Deputy Chief of Staff to the Abia Deputy Governor, Mr Don Ubani.

Mr. Ubani had lambasted Governor Ikpeazu over alleged plot by the Governor to marginalise or betray the Old Aba division and handover power to a successor from Old Bende bloc, ‘contrary to an existing agreement,’ in exchange for a seat at the Senate in 2023, tagging the Governor a ‘serial betrayal’.

Nwafor from Umunnato political bloc comprising three Ngwa councils in Abia Central senatorial district, who is currently nursing ambition to succeed Governor Ikpeazu in 2023, allegedly paid Mr. Ubani the sum of N5 Million Naira to launch coordinated media attack on the Governor and other political leaders in the state.

The plan, it was gathered, was hatched recently in his home and Mr. Ubani has begun executing the hatchet job, a source privy to the arrangement told this Reporter, warning that leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia must call Ubani to order immediately.

It was reliably gathered that Ubani is likely to launch social media opinion posts (during the course of the attacks) massaging select political leaders’ ego as a distraction, “…the people should not be surprised even when Ubani comes up with outright denials or flimsy excuses, he is only playing according to the script,” the source added.

The source, a former council Chairman in Obingwa LGA, who claimed that he was first approached by Enyinnaya Nwafor to do the job, recalled how the latter hinted the former Commissioner for Information and Strategy (Ubani) would do the job if he (the source) was not ready to take the offer.

He said: “I can tell you for free that Ubani will not stop the attacks if he is not stopped immediately by leaders, some (of the attacks) will come disguised as opinions, he (Ubani) can go at any length,” while fingering an unnamed chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state as backing Ubani on the mission.

The source added: “Ubani was already embittered that the Governor recently blocked a contract he (Ubani) was eyeing and see this (attack) job as an opportunity and avenue to take a ‘pound of flesh’,” warning however that the mission could be suicidal if Mr. Ubani does not put a stop to it immediately.

Enyinnaya Nwafor’s gubernatorial ambition is heavily dependent on the plot by Ukwa la Ngwa people to hold onto power beyond 2023, an ambition pundits say may not see the light of the day without Governor Ikpeazu’s support.

Efforts to reach Mr. Ubani on his known phone line proved abortive, a mail sent to his email address was yet to receive any attention as at the time of filing this report. But the Deputy Governor’s Aide, who believes that the Ukwa La Ngwa people will not forgive Governor Ikpeazu should he handover power to a successor outside the Old Aba bloc in 2023, has never hidden his preference for an Old Aba zone successor.

Meanwhile, a Spokesman for Enyinnaya Nwafor could not be immediately reached for comments.

When contacted, the Abia State Commissioner for Information and strategy, Barr. Eze Chikamnayo did not respond to our correspondent calls and text messages.

https://9newsng.com/succession-plot-enyinnaya-nwafor-paid-don-ubani-n5m-to-attack-ikpeazu-ex-lga-chair/

