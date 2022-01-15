Abuja Artiste, Arewa Princess Releases ‘Mr. Somebody’ New Video & Pictures

*Abuja Based Artiste, Angel Twani Releases New Video*

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_dZHrJ9ZP2Q

An Abuja based music artiste, Angel Twani, aka Arewa Princess has released a new music video titled Mr. Somebody.

The music was produced by Elmore while the video was shot by one of Abuja finest flamesinaction.

The music has continued to garner viewership since it was dropped online.

Angel Twani also the founder of Twani foundation a peace advocating/ humanitarian organisation have taken her campaigns across the north east and extending her Dominion this year.

The energetic singer is working on releasing her EP soon with about 5 beautiful and ear-catching songs to dazzle her fans.

https://www.statepress.ng/2022/01/abuja-based-artiste-angel-twani.html

