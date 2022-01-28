Abuja Comedian, MC Papi Marks Birthday With Cute Pix, Hosts Friends @ Hustle N Bustle

Abuja Top MC, Comedian Marks Birthday, To Host Friends At Hustle N Bustle

A high profile Abuja based MC and comedian, Osazee Samuel Aikhionbare better known by his stage MC Papi is marking his birthday amidst cheers and fanfare, with thanksgiving to God for the gift of life.

This comes as plans have been concluded to host his friends at a top rated club, Hustle N Bustle situated in the heart of Abuja the nation’s capital on Friday.

He has since received avalanche of goodwill messages from fans, friends and well wishers who too to various media platforms, both conventional and social media to celebrate a man they describe as humble and loving.

MC Papi, one of Abuja finest entertainers is not in any way a new name in the showbiz industry as he has in the past nine years thrilled fun seekers at various shows in Abuja.

He holds guests to ramsom with his humorous jokes and ability to retain their attention in stage.

He is a regular face in Hustle N Bustle where he anchors series of events.

At the moment, he is one of the prestigious Ambassadors of Nigeria multi-million real estate brand, Bstan Group.

We wish MC Papi a happy and fulfilling birthday.

