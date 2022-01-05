Abuja Dirty Because Of Increase In Population – Ramatu Aliyu

The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu, has lamented the filth littering Abuja, ordering a comprehensive cleanup of all satellite towns across the six area councils of the territory, blaming the dirty condition of Abuja on the influx of Nigerians into the territory.

On Tuesday, Ms Aliyu gave the order in a statement issued by the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) coordinator, Obinna Ogwuegbu.

The minister explained that the directive is part of efforts to rid satellite towns of environmental nuisance characterised by poor sanitation.

She pointed out that the order was with immediate effect under the direct supervision of the STDD coordinator to ensure the restoration of the environment for the safety of the residents.

According to Ms Aliyu, waste generation in the FCT has an exponential trend because of the influx of Nigerians into the territory, decrying peoples’ attitudes towards the environment.

The coordinator assured residents of the FCT administration’s commitment to ensuring a safer and hygienic FCT for all residents.

Mr Ogwuegbu mentioned that the exercise would be regular and appealed to residents, particularly those living in the suburbs, to stop dumping refuse in drainage and roadsides.

