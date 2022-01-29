Abuja Socialite, Desmond Agboola & His Wife Welcome New Baby, Share Maternity Photos

Social entrepreneur and showbiz investor, Mr. Desmond Agboola and his beautiful wife, Concillia Agboola have welcomed their first baby, Prince Nolan Ayomide Oshobuige Femi Agboola amidst cheers, praise and thanksgiving.

Young Prince Agboola was born on Thursday 6th Jan 2022 at exactly 7.45 with a net weight of 4.OKg.

This comes as the couple concludes plans to mark the first anniversary of their marital union with the dedication of their lovely baby, Prince Agboola on March 27, 2022.

Mr. Agboola, a popular name in showbiz industry in Abuja is the Chief Executive Officer of ASO Multimedia, the organisers of Queen of ASO Beauty Pageant, Democracy Youth Round Table Confereu, Kick Against Rape Novelty Football Match, South West Advancement Award & Lecture Series and Nigeria Beauty Queens Hall of Fame Honours.

Mr. Desmond and Kingsley Agboola started their showbiz debut with the Queen of ASO Beauty Pageant, which was effectively managed by Mr. Kingsley. It dates as one of the earliest beauty pageants in the nation’s capital. It has produced one of the highly valued beauty queens in Nigeria, Jennifer Igwuebe who later became Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria Ambassador and ogenna Walter Ekwubiri who later emerged Miss Tourism Nigeria.

ASO Multimedia has gone ahead to produce a queen who adorned the crown of Miss Tourism Nigeria. Their queens have maintained a lead in making massive impact in various endeavours.

It is on record that Queen of ASO Pageant was the choice destination for any beauty queen who craves for special spotlight in terms of visibility, entrepreneurship, connection and opportunity of gracing an international stage in beauty contest.

The tempo has remained same. ASO Multimedia has an enviable record of producing beautiful, charming and elegant contestants. This it has achieved through a strict standard for screening.

