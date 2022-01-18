Abuja Socialite, Dr. Chris Odey Weds His Lover In Style (Photos, Video)

Money Rains As Dr. Chris Odey Ties The Knot With His Wife At Holy Matrimony In Grand Style

It was a rain of different currencies as friends, associates and well wishers rolled out the red carpet in celebration of Dr. Chris Odey as he exchanged marital vow with his heartthrob, Benny at the weekend.

The event which took place at the prestigious Abuja Sheraton Hotel and Towers Abuja saw friends and associates in their numbers raining Naira, dollars and pounds on the couple in an apparent jubilation for their decision to take the bold step of walking down the isle.

The society wedding witnessed the presence of top businessmen, political office holders, Nollywood actors as well as respected figures in the music industry.

Dr. Odey, popular Abuja popular event entrepreneur, had caught the attention of many with his pre-wedding picture which set the internet on fire.

A multi ward-winning entrepreneur, activist, humanitarian, SDG advocate, motivator, talent/PR manager, creative director and concept developer, Amb. Odey has litany of brands he effectively manages and keeps active.

Among the brands where he is the Founder/CEO include International Goodwill Ambassador Club, Women Power Conference & Award, O’ddy Printing and Publishing Limited, Goodwill Ambassador Events Agency etc.

He wields a humongous experience in the industry, numbering over two decades. He is one of those in the FCT who started with award events before delving into pageant organising.

In the list of awards he has organised are Nigeria Goodwill Ambassadors awards, African Goodwill Ambassador Awards, Africa Peace Ambassador Awards, Africa CEO Merit Award and Nigeria Governors Scorecard Awards.

His awards events are organised by his Goodwill Ambassador Events Agency. Since 2014, this brand has honoured many notable personalities who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour.

Not long ago, he was honoured with a Doctorate Degree award by Espam Formation University Of Benin Republic in addition to hid induction as a Fellow of Western Coast Maritime Academy, F-WCMA.

The honour was accorded him at the 2021 African Peace Ambassador Awards organised by Distinguished Peace Medal Agency in Abuja in recognition of his leadership role, support, imminence and valuable contribution to the society at large.



