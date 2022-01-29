Access To Wealth Does Not Guarantee Happiness Or Peace Of Mind – DJ Cuppy

Billionaire daughter and disk jockey, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has said that having access to wealth does not guarantee happiness or peace of mind, IGBERETV reports.

The 29-year-old artiste who is currently studying at the Oxford University stated this via Twitter while responding to a fan after an Instagram live session with BBNaija’s Kiddwaya on Thursday.

“Better *financially* …access to wealth is a privileged convenience, but does NOT guarantee happiness or peace of mind.” she replied the fan who said she has it ‘better’
https://twitter.com/cuppymusic/status/1486850102534754309?t=Q7NLl9sVOBrA-k7cbM8kXw&s=19

