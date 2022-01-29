Accord Party Asks Ekiti Residents To Reject APC, PDP Over Lack Of Infrastructure

Candidate of Accord Party in Ekiti State, Reuben Famuyibo, has asked residents of the state to reject the candidates of All Progressive Congress, Biodun Oyebanji, and that of Peoples Democratic Party, Bisi Kolawole, in the June 18, 2022 election.

Famuyibo disclosed this after the affirmation of his candidature at Fajuyi Hall in Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

Kolawole is the preferred aspirant of Ayodele Fayose, former governor of the state, while Oyebanji is Governor Kayode Fayemi’s ‘anointed’ candidate.

Speaking further, Famuyibo berated the leadership of the APC in the state over what he termed “selfish agenda of the state governor and his wife in imposing candidate on Ekiti people”, saying it would be rejected at the poll.

The Ado-born politician, who left the APC over an alleged imposition of candidate by the governor, said that his supporters and other stakeholders within and outside the state have endorsed him to be the third force towards winning the election.

He said, “We are here to liberate Ekiti from the shackles of the governor and his wife.Their time is up and we will resist any form of rigging in the state.

”There is no industrialisation that is felt in the state, instead they have been amassing wealth. I will ensure that our children are gainfully employed.

”People in APC and PDP will know that we are a force and I hope they don’t set the state ablaze. Let us see a little bit of decency in the process and I pray they don’t rig the election, because I confident of victory.

“Those who took over the affairs of the state since the return of democracy are not projecting the state well and in order to put the state right on track the Accord party has chosen me to free Ekiti from the PDP and APC.”

Speaking while presenting the flag of the party to Famuyibo, National Youth Leader of Accord party, Abduraman Muhammed, urged the people to support and vote him to transform the state from abysmal ruling of the APC.

He declared that the party was providing an alternative to what he described as an unfortunate rule of the PDP and the APC.

