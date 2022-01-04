Actress Anita Joseph Celebrates Her 37th Birthday (Photos)

Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph Olagunju has taken to her Instagram handle to celebrate her 37th birthday today, IgbereTV reports.

She shared stunning photos of herself. She wrote;

“I have been through so many happy moments the years past

,I have achieved some many GOALS and I have conqured so many battles “

but this little girl right here is loved by God “

he has brought me thus far

So many brands so many new bussiness ❤️

the energy to keep my fans entertained …

the amazing grace to be creative and wake up with a smile every day for that “

I kneel in his presence and I say thank you Lord

only you can love me like this ,unconditionally .

Happy birthday to OKWULUOKA na’igno ni’ne”



After her first marriage of over 3 years crashed, reportedly as a result of childlessness, Anita Joseph Olagunju got married to popular comedian and hype man, Fisayo Micheal Olagunju, also known as MC Fish, on February 14, 2020.

However, reports has it that Anita Joseph is a mother of two children which she had before getting married. Her son is identified as Michel Joseph, and her daughter is identified as Chizaram Isabella Carter Joseph.

