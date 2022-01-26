Actress Ibinabo Fiberesima Opens Up On Pain, Commitment To Healing (Photos)

Actress Ibinabo Fiberesima has opened up about her pain, doubt, insecurities and commitment to healing and restoration, Igbere TV reports.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 51-year-old said that in spite of her pain and insecurities, she is still grateful for her commitment to healing.

Describing herself using several adjectives, she wrote: “I’m so grateful for this woman right here. Seriously. Like, I’m absolutely over the moon in love with her! Her smile. Her heart.

“Her generous spirit. Her faith in herself and others. Her deep desire and personal commitment to see those around her win. Her love of Source, God, Creator. Her stubbornness. Her piercing and ridiculously loud laugh. Her loyalty and the way she inspires. Her pain, doubts, and insecurities.

“What I love and am most grateful about is her desire and commitment to healing and restoring how she sees herself, this world and her place in it, because she knows this is what creates the reality she experiences in every moment.

“She is everything I desire and aspire to be, and more. And from what I sense, she is only getting better from here. It’s been a long time since I wrote this woman a love note. This week, today especially, felt as good a time as any.”

The former President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria was charged with manslaughter and reckless driving in 2009 after she accidentally killed a medical doctor Giwa Suraj in 2006.

Ibinabo was sentenced to a five-year jail term by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos. She was however granted bail in the sum of ₦2 million by a Court of Appeal in Lagos pending the determination of her appeal at the Supreme Court.

The actress took a break from the movie scene due to the emotional trauma.



