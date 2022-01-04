Actress Ikpe-Etim’s Lesbian Sister Uyai, Accuses Her Former Partner Of Abuse

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim’s lesbian sister Uyai, has accused her former lover and partner, Activist Amara The Lesbian, of being abusive.

She alleged that she screamed at her during threesomes with another lady. (Pics)

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: