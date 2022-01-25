Actress, Iyabo Ojo & Her Daughter, Priscilla Look Like Sisters In New Photos

Actress, Iyabo Ojo And Her Daughter, Priscilla Look Like Sisters In Hot New Photos

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo and her daughter, Priscilla, looked stunning as both teamed up together for a photoshoot session, IGBERETV reports.

The mother and daughter who had always thrilled their followers with stunning photos of themselves, appeared hot in the recent photos they had together which was shared on both their Instagram pages on Sunday evening.

Rocking leather jackets, skimpy tops and lug-sole boots, the duo could easily pass for sisters in the photos.

The photos were captioned;

“We are taking centre stage!”



