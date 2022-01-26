Actress Juliana Olayode Accuses Pastor Timilehin Of Sexually Abusing Her Sister

Nollywood actress Julianna Olayode has made damning allegations against her ex-foster father, Pastor Timilehin Adigun.

This is a continuation of accusations she made yesterday that he took over her social media handles and refused to release her passwords.

In a new post, Julianna accused him of sexually abusing her sister, demanding an#l se.x and lodging her in a hotel.

In a video she posted on her Instagram page this morning, Julianna addressed Pastor Timilehin’s claim that she came by his office and was shaking because she knew she had wronged him.

In the video she posted, Julianna clarified that she was shaking because she got to find out that Pastor Timilehin had allegedly invited her sister over from school, lodged her in a hotel, and was touching her inappropriately. She also alleged d that Pastor Timilehin even asked her sister to allow him to perform anal sex with her. She said this was what was making her shake and tremble in anger when she went to see him in his church.

She said she suspected a while back that the clergyman was touching her sister and had visited him to ask him never to touch her sister. She said he denied the allegation, accusing her of using his ”weakness and struggles” against him

”I told you Timilehin, you must not touch this girl. What did you do? You told her to come all the way from school, outside Lagos to meet you in the hotel for three days, watching her have her bath, sending her your nudes, even begging her to have anal sex with her and you think that my sister will tell me that kind of thing and I will not tremble and I will not be angry?” she said in the video

The caption that accompanied the video she shared reads

”Timilehin Adigun, I can not make sense of the videos you did. Just when I think I have seen it all, you reveal another side of you. I thought I knew you but I didn’t. You have no heart!

Your videos brought back memories, sad memories, painful memories, I have not been able to stop thinking about them, I can’t even sleep.

Did you listen to yourself at all? I don’t think you did.

You manipulated and sexually abused my sister and you thought I would be calm, you expect me not to be furious, how are you processing the things you did and the things you said? How? I don’t get you.

You talk about apology and forgiveness.Forgiving you is a process for me. I forgave you then, for may sanity, just when I am trying to move on, you do something else that triggers me and I get mad at you again and I beg God to help me forgive you again.

The hurt is really deep, the pain, the trauma, the disappointment, the sleepless nights, the tears that drenched my pillow, the shock, the entire experience is indescribable.

Like I said, there is so much to say. I don’t have the words yet.

My book Rebirth is full of your praises Timilehin, I spoke about all the things you did for me.

Even though then you had done it with two or three people that I know, but they were in good terms with you and they had forgiven you and everything seem to be okay.

We all thought it was a thing of the past for you and it will never happen again. When you told me it will never happen again, I believed you, I thought it had stopped.

Hence the reason I chose to focus on the good things when I wrote my book.

I saw you as a Father then, so I couldn’t write a book and talk about your past.

You kept telling people, ‘ if Juliana ever talks about this she’ll ruin herself and her career, she’ll never be able to say it, she will be contradicting herself, Rebirth will speak for me’.

By the way everything I said about Timilehin in Rebirth is true, and that’s why the hurt was really deep for me…. and I didn’t know what to say and how to say it and I didn’t want to look like the ungrateful person.

I couldn’t talk to anyone, I remember talking to somebody I respect so much for the first time about it because I wanted to get help and feeling guilty I did, processing the whole thing in my head and hoping I didn’t do wrong by telling someone about it, different thought in my head, you meant so much to me that I couldn’t say anything bad that you did and not feel terrible.

Wo…oro po….there is so much to say…

You know your children Timilehin, don’t ever call me you daughter again! And don’t ever call yourself my father again!

I don’t know why you mentioned Jenifa’s diary, you want people to drag me for the mess you made.

You are just wicked honestly, what has Jenifa’s Dairy got to do with passwords.

You sent an email and messed up the whole thing. Never said anything about it, people said all sort of things to me then, some are still talking till today.

You messed things up and I paid for it, who did I tell?

I almost went crazy when you started put the blame on me, as you have a habit of to blaming me for different thing, you just never take responsibility for the things you do.

I had to talk to the person who was present the day you sent the email as I thought I had amnesia.

I even had to chat with the director, because it felt like I was going crazy….” he said

Pastor Timilehin is yet to respond to this allegation.

This is not the first time Timilehin has been accused of molesting young girls. In December 2020, he tendered a public apology after he was accused of sexually assaulting a number of the teens in his ministry known as MINE Teenage Ministry. Read here.

Watch the new video from Julianna below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nnlk5NwIbN8

