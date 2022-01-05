Actress Lilian Afegbai Runs To God After She Was Attacked By A Thief

Nollywood actress and reality TV star, Lilian Afegbai is currently in pensive mood after a thief invaded her home, Igbere TV reports.

Lilian Afegbai took to her Instagram story and revealed that a thief attacked her in her house and there a 7-year-old child in the house but fortunately for her, the child was not kidnapped.

She expressed gratitude to God for saving her life and re-dedicated her life to God as she admitted that she did not start the year on a good note.

She wrote; “God I thank you for life. What a way to start the year but I won’t complain. A thief came to my house and I had a 7 years old child in the house. God thank you, my life belongs to you.”

