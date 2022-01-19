Actress Linda Osifo Cries Out From Canada. Forced To Shovel Massive Heap Of Snow

Actress Linda Osifo is currently in Canada and she shared an update with her fans and followers on social media The movie star witnessed a snowstorm that left a massive heap in front of her doorway and she had to get to work Osifo noted that she didn’t plan for additional work as friends and colleagues made fun of her in the comment section

Nollywood actress Linda Osifo has taken to social media with an update for members of the online community from her trip to Canada.

The movie star arrived just in time to witness a snowstorm in the country and she wasn’t exactly ready for the extra work waiting for her.

This was not what I planned! �� A whole MelaninGoddess!

You still want to come to Canada ��?? ��

Snow storm to welcome me back home������.

#Canada #TorontoSnowStorm

#LindaOsifo



https://www.instagram.com/reel/CY3N4TIhWWH/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...