Actress Mercy Aigbe Flaunts Cash Gifts Received On Her Birthday (Photos, Video)

Actress Mercy on Wednesday January 5, displayed the money she received on birthday, Igbere TV reports.

The actress shared a video on Instagram, showing off the cash gifts from her friend who sang happy birthday to her.

In the video, Mercy is seen throwing the money in the air as she shed tears of joy.

Celebrating her 44th birthday in an Instagram post on January 1, the actress shared several stunning photos with a goodwill message to herself.

“Finally on the 44th floor. To God be the glory, honour and adoration. Happy birthday to me,” she wrote.

In another post, she wrote: “Landed gallantly on this floor. Happy birthday to me and happy new year guys.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QDNangqVMMw

https://www.instagram.com/realmercyaigbe/p/CYWji7_tc1j/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...