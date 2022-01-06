Actress Nkechi Blessing Flaunts Her New House, Promises Haters More Wins (Pix)

Actress Nkechi Blessing has promised to disappoint her haters with more wins for trolling her over her new house, Igbere TV reports.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story on Wednesday, the 32-year-old said many people are opening fake pages to troll her over the new achievement even though she did not give all the details about the house.

She added that those who always hate seeing her happy would die of chest pain, and happiness will cease in their life.

“Some of you can’t even hide hate any longer. I can feel the stress you went through opening a fake page… But guess what nah chest pain go kill all of una. As long as you hate to see me happy, this new year’s happiness will seize in your life no be swear. You Cannot attract what you hate..it’s as simple as ABC!!!! Aye Ope Yooo,” she wrote in one post.

In another post, the actress wrote: “What If I come dey give every detail of the house like some people, plenty people for don die by now ke. Pls go and hustle… leave me alone.. cus you see this year I get plenty of set out goals/targets… you can never distract me rather congratulate me over and over again as you have to refuse to do something with your own life.

“I have small time for haters today oh ya all think cus I post my whole life here I for give Una updates from when I buy land,do foundation ETC? No now. let me remind you again. We only show you what we want you to see,so continue living in assumptions that you know me thru my post…Whatever I post here brings me MONEY na my office be this…so you miserable,frustr*ted Troll.CONTINUE,” she conluded.

Nkechi also posted photos of the house on Instagram.

The actress revealed she acquired a new bungalow on December 28, 2021.



