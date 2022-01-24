Actress Nkechi Blessing Gets Emotional Over Meeting With Pete Edochie (Video)

Actress Nkechi Blessing could not hide her joy as she met veteran actor Pete Edochie on a movie set, Igbere TV reports.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the 32-year-old shared a video of her sharing a passionate hug with the veteran as she hailed him.

Expressing her excitement, the actress stated that meeting Pete was an emotional moment for her as she grew up watching the ‘legend’. She also noted that Pete Edochie was her late mum’s favourite actor.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “This moments is emotional for me. A living legend, a man I grew up watching. My late mum’s favourite actor and I am here acting his daughter.I mean Akunna you cannot understand. Let me stop typing before I mistype.”

The movie titled Merry Go Wrong which is currently being filmed also features Clarion Chukwurah, Destiny Etiko, Jackie Appiah, Blossom Chukwujekwu and others.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xn18aMXNTS4

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CZE0YukOTxD/?utm_medium=copy_link

