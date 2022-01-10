Actress Rachael Okonkwo Goes Bald (Photos)

Actress Rachael Okonkwo has shaved off her hair, saying that it does not define her because she will always be pretty, Igbere TV reports.

The movie star shared photos of her new look on Instagram on Sunday.

“Hair doesn’t define me, either way I’m pretty.” She wrote.

Fellow celebrities like Anita Joseph, Eve Esin, Mike Godson, Junior Pope Odonwodo, Cha Cha Eke and Benson Okonkwo took to the comment section of the post to appreciate their colleague’s new look.

Rachael started her career as a backup dancer for gospel singers like Gozie Okeke, Njideka Okeke and Paul Nwokocha before venturing into acting.

She is often referred to as Nkoli from a movie, Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, in which she played the lead character.

The 2014 movie brought her to the limelight.



