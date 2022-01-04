Actress Rosy Meurer Shares Photo Of Her Chilling With Husband And Son

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has dragged fans who spoke negativity into her marriage after she shared a lovely photo of her family on social media, Igbere TV reports.

In the photo shared on her Instagram page, Rosy Meurer was pictured having a good time with her husband, Olakunle Churchill and their son, King.

Rosy Meurer captioned the photo as; “The Squad”.



https://www.instagram.com/official_rosymeurer/p/CYQ9WdyjqTz/?utm_medium=copy_link

Reacting to the photo, a troll noted that just like her colleague, Tonto Dikeh, who she allegedly snatched Olakunle from, their marriage will soon crash too.

Barbiejuly: Una go break up soon� law of Karma

official_rosymeurer replied: “@barbiejuly I will not block you. I want you to be here to witness all the beautiful memories My husband and I will make till we are old”.

