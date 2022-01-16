Actress Rosy Meurer’s Husband, Churchill Serves Her Breakfast In Bed (Video)

The Moment Actress Rosy Meurer’s Husband, Churchill Served Her Breakfast In Bed (Video)
Actress Rosy Meurer’s husband, Olakunle Churchill, served her the type of breakfast ladies salivate for in bed, IGBERETV reports.
Rosy Meurer shared the video of the moment on her Instagram handle with the caption;
“When bae says this is the only type of “BREAKFAST” I deserve from him
#happysunday
#breakfastserved
#breakfastinbed
#QUEENOFALLQUEENS”
See video below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HgNHYaYXTwg
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CYyYArDjdYI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link