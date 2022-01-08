Actress Sola Kosoko Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary On Her Birthday (Photos)

Actress Sola Kosoko, the daughter of veteran actor Jide Kosoko has celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary with her husband Abiodun Abina on her birthday, Igbere TV reports.

The 45-year-old poured encomium on her husband in an Instagram post on Friday. She also shared a video of them dancing together.

“It’s been 10 wonderful, awesome and fulfilling years with this handsome, courageous goal-getter, my one and only husband, Abiodun Abina. You have been a blessing.

“Number 1, as your nickname is, you shall continue to be number one in my heart. As you have been an amazing husband and an incredible father to our children, I pray God will continue to bless your hustle. We shall smash many more calenders together, forever in love. Happy birthday to me and also Happy Wedding Anniversary to us darling,” she wrote.

Fellow celebrities like Madam Saje, Kunle Afod, Olayinka Solomon, Toyin Tomato, Kemi Ojo and fans celebrated the couple in the comment section of the post.

Sola and Biodun welcomed a baby girl in 2019.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhnVqnaVevc

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYa1FmqJkhE/?utm_medium=copy_link

