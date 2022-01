Popular Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus has taken to her Instagram handle to announce the death of her mother, IGBERETV reports.

The actress, on Sunday 24th January, 2022, shared a photo of her mother with the caption;

“This is not goodbye, it’s TILL WE MEET AGAIN. Love you forever mummy.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZGuhhhOj3L/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...