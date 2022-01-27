Adama Traore Joining Barcelona On Loan Is A Done Deal

Adama Traore joining Barcelona on loan until the end of season has been confirmed. Agreement between the clubs includes a buy option (which is not mandatory) for €30 Million plus bonuses.

Adama Traore joining Barcelona on loan confirmed

In regards to this loan, the Spanish Giants is set to cover 100% of the Spaniards salary until June 2022.

Barcelona originally offered Traore a loan contract with a £29 million option to make the transfer permanent, and according to rumours, Traore would prefer to return to the club where he began his career.

Adama Traore scheduled to have medical tomorrow ahead of proposed move from Wolves to Barcelona on loan until summer with an option to buy for around €35m.

Adama Traore currently is on vacation with his Family in Dubai, he is waiting on the phone to return as soon as possible, when his agent and club informs him.

All party hopes that deal will be made official as soon as possible. Perhaps on Friday.

Source: https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1486730227644391435?t=7a1z_b8_UVSKMGko5UoOyQ&s=19

