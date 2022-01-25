Adesua Etomi Celebrates Her Son’s 1st Birthday, Recounts Childbirth Ordeal (Pics)

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, on Tuesday recounted her childbirth ordeal as she marked the first birthday of her son, Hazaiah, whom she welcomed with her husband, Banky W, early last year.

Sharing a video about her pregnancy journey on her Instagram page, she said, “A year ago, God gave me the best gift ever. He placed the most precious jewel in my care. A year ago, God saved my life after suffering a postpartum haemorrhage and I’m still here only because he had his way.”

The mother-of-one also praised and prayed for her one-year-old son.

She wrote, “It’s been a year filled with lots of love, joy, peace and laughter. Hazaiah, the one who yahweh sees. My joyful baby, my funny baby, my pacesetter. After Jesus, You are the light of our lives.

“I am so grateful to God for you. Nations will rise and call you blessed. Nations will come to your light and kings to the brightness of your rising. You will forever be the Head and not the tail.

“The Lord shields you, announces you, defends you and favours you. Anyone who blesses you is blessed. Anyone who curses you is cursed. I declare that you are a city set upon a hill, your glory will never be hidden.

“You are salt of the earth, you will never lose your flavour. You will always be a source of joy in Jesus’ name. Amen. I love you more than I can possibly put into words.

“My Sunshine. My baby. My darling. Happy birthday, Zaza. You mean the world to us.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5_i_pXf5ME

Banky W and Adesua Etomi tied the knot on November 19, 2017.

Celebrating their child, Banky W posted the same video with the caption, “I already knew I was the luckiest, most blessed man alive when God gave me Susu… then He gave us Zaiah. My goodness. This amazing young man is everything we prayed for and so much more. My heart is overwhelmed every single day with love, joy, and gratitude.

“Happy first birthday to Hazaiah Olusegun ‘Champ’ Wellington. Our perfect gift from God. As your name is, so shall your years be. Jehovah will always watch over you, and always give you the victory.

“You will be more knowledgeable than your teachers and more accomplished than your peers. You will achieve more than both of your parents combined, and fulfill your destiny in Jesus’ name. We separate you as a vessel for the Almighty; you will never lack any good thing.

“We receive the grace, wisdom and resources to bring you up in the way of the Lord. We will live to see your children, and you will live to see your children’s children, in Jesus’ name. We will love you for eternity.”

