Advice On Taking A Job Offer With BC Kash Corporative

Please who is working / has worked with Bc Kash corporative as a marketer / loan officer, how much is their salary and is it true that after paying you 20k for the first month they will pay you 105k from second month after becoming a staff? And is it true you’ll be confirmed as a staff from second month after meeting with the MD, please is their loan easily accessible for customers? Cos it will determine one being able to meet target, please are they genuine? Please can anyone educate me on what to know about them before taking the job? And their salary if one don’t meet up, thank you.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...