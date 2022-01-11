AFCON 2021: Algeria Vs Sierra Leone Today At 2pm

Africa Cup of Nations holders Algeria take on Sierra Leone to kick off their 2022 campaign this afternoon.

The Fennec Foxes and Group E rivals Ivory Coast are expected to seal the two automatic qualification spots for the last-16 but an unfamiliar Sierra Leone side will hope to spring an upset in Cameroon.

John Keister’s squad boasts only six players who have earned ten or more caps and the country has only made it to two previous AFCONs, yet were hard to beat in a qualification campaign that once saw them recover from 4-0 down to draw at Nigeria.

However, few countries at this year’s tournament can boast the star power or winning pedigree of Algeria.

The Arab Cup champions went undefeated in 2021 and brushed aside Ghana 3-0 in a pre-tournament friendly.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Algeria vs Sierra Leone is scheduled for a 1pm GMT kick-off on Tuesday January 11, 2022.

Japoma Stadium in Douala will host the match.

