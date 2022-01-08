AFCON 2021: CAF Confirms VAR To Be Used In All 52 Matches In Cameroon

The thirty-third edition of the African competition will kick off on Sunday and run through to February 9.

For the first time in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations, Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will be used at all 52 matches, in Cameroon.

The 33rd edition of the African competition will kick off on Sunday and during the previous competition held in 2019 in Egypt, VAR was only used from the quarter-final stage.

Previously, CAF has used VAR starting from the quarterfinals of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt 2019. However, with CAF advancing with plans not only to improve the image of refereeing but also produce world class match officials in Africa, the implementation of VAR in all 52 matches in Cameroon is a step in the right direction.

A list of 63 top match officials, including women top referees Salima Mukasanga (Rwanda), Carine Atemzabong (Cameroon), Fatiha Jermoumi (Morocco) and Bouchra Karboubi (Morocco) will officiate the TotalEnergies Africa Vup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 matches.

The list consists of 24 referees, 31 assistant referees and eight video assistant referees from 36 countries. The roster includes two referees from the CONCACAF as part of our inter-confederation skills exchange program

