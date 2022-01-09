AFCON 2021: Cameroon Vs Burkina Faso 2 – 1 – (Live)

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso
Venue: Olembe
Time: 5 pm ( 6 pm Nigerian time)
Olembe will be agog on January 9 when 2017 African champions Cameroon kick off the 2021 edition on home soil against Burkina Faso. The hosts have had to wait long for the opportunity to stage the continent’s showpiece and will be starting the tournament full of optimism.
The Indomitable Lions are not the powerhouse they used to be, but can count on the talents of Andre Onana, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Karl Toko-Ekambi and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting who are desperate to impress in front of their home crowd.
The four-time champions crave the opening win which will send the belief across the country. However, they must be wary of the Burkinabe, who have nothing to lose and can call upon Aston Villa’s Bertrand Traore among their offensive threat.
