AFCON 2021: Cameroon Vs Burkina Faso Tomorrow At 5pm

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso

Venue: Olembe

Time: 5 pm ( 6 pm Nigerian time)

Olembe will be agog on January 9 when 2017 African champions Cameroon kick off the 2021 edition on home soil against Burkina Faso. The hosts have had to wait long for the opportunity to stage the continent’s showpiece and will be starting the tournament full of optimism.

The Indomitable Lions are not the powerhouse they used to be, but can count on the talents of Andre Onana, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Karl Toko-Ekambi and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting who are desperate to impress in front of their home crowd.

The four-time champions crave the opening win which will send the belief across the country. However, they must be wary of the Burkinabe, who have nothing to lose and can call upon Aston Villa’s Bertrand Traore among their offensive threat.

https://www.google.com/search?q=cameroon+vs+burkina+faso&oq=cameroon+vs+burkuna&aqs=chrome.1.69i57j0l3.10623j1j8&

https://www.goal.com/en-ug/lists/top-five-afcon-group-stage-fixtures-to-watch/blt436ec46da3d21a5f#cs62bdb9858046ba7f

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...