AFCON 2021: Deadly Stampede Reported At Cameroon Stadium, 6 People Dead

Six people are reported to have been killed and dozens hurt in a crush outside a stadium hosting an Africa Cup of Nations match in Cameroon.

Video footage showed football fans struggling to get access to the Paul Biya stadium in a neighbourhood of the capital Yaounde.

Naseri Paul Biya, governor of Cameroon’s central region, said there may be more casualties, AP News said.

Another report said a number of children had lost consciousness.

The stadium has a capacity of 60,000 but because of Covid restrictions it was not meant to be more than 80% full.

Match officials were quoted as saying that some 50,000 people were trying to attend.

Nurse Olinga Prudence told AP that some of the injured were in a “desperate condition”.

The Confederation of African Football, CAF said in a statement that it is “currently investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired”.

The last 16 match between Cameroon and Comoros took place despite the incident and ended with a 2-1 win for the hosts.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-60120367

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...