AFCON 2021: Egypt coach, Queiroz apologizes to Nigerians

Egypt head coach, Carlos Queiroz has apologized to Nigeria and Nigerians ahead of his side’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, tie with Guinea-Bissau on Saturday night.

Queiroz issued the apology while lamenting again the inability of the referee, Bakary Gassama to award a penalty to his team when it appears Moses Simon had fouled Zizo inside the box during the Pharaohs’ 1-0 defeat to Nigeria in their opening 2021 AFCON tie earlier this week.

Recall that Nigeria defeated Egypt 1-0, thanks to Kelechi Iheanacho’s first-half goal.

Speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Guinea-Bissau, Queiroz said at his pre-match press conference that his team lost to Nigeria because the referee didn’t do his job.

“I apologize to Nigeria and Nigerians, the fact is the referee doesn’t do their job, VAR inclusive. It’s totally unfair,” Queiroz said.

“The reality is the Egyptian needs to press. We lost because the referee did not do his job. The bad decision of the referee cost us the game. Probably this won’t be the situation in our next game,” he said.

He added, “It’s not the responsibility of Nigerians, they pressed. We will rise. Moving forward, winning the next.”



