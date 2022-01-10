Mohammed Salah of Liverpool, who plays forward for Egypt National team has admitted that they are under pressure to win, ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations opener against Nigeria, Newspremises reports.

The Egyptian superstar has never for once win the tournament with the Pharaohs, but they arrive in Cameroon as one of the favourites.

“There is pressure to win the AFCON tournament. This is the title I am yet to win. I have always wanted to win something for Egypt.

“The team always comes first and we can do something this time around. We have a good coach and a good team.

“We will do our best to make our people proud,” he told a press conference on Monday.

On the game on Tuesday, Salah said: “Super Eagles have a good team but we would do our best to defeat them.”

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/afcon-2021-egypt-is-under-pressure-salah-admits-ahead-of-super-eagles-clash/

