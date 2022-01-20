AFCON 2021: Gambia Vs Tunisia Today At 8pm

Separated by just one point in Group F of the Africa Cup of Nations, Gambia and Tunisia go head to head at the Limbe Omnisport Stadium on Thursday.

Gambia currently lead the way in the group table, level on four points with second-place Mali, while the Eagles of Carthage are third with three points from two outings.

Gambia maintained their fine start to the Africa Cup of Nations as they put on a resilient display to come from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Mali last Sunday.

Following an uneventful first half, Ibrahima Kone converted his 79th-minute penalty to put the Eagles ahead but Musa Barrow was calm under pressure as he made no mistake from the opposite penalty spot to restore parity in the 90th minute.

Tom Stieft will be delighted with his side’s start to the tournament after they opened thir campaign with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over a resilient Mauritania side when they squared off last Wednesday.

Having amassed four points from their first two games, Gambia are currently top of Group F, level on points with second-placed Mali, and a share of the spoils on Thursday will be enough to see them through to the last 16.

Meanwhile, Tunisia got their AFCON campaign up and running last time out when they cruised to a dominant 4-0 win over Mauritania at the Limbe Omnisport Stadium.

After racing to a two-goal lead inside the opening nine minutes through Hamza Mathlouthi and Wahbi Khazri, the Saint-Etienne forward scored his second of the game four minutes after the hour mark before setting up Seifeddine Jaziri’s strike two minutes later.

This followed a somewhat disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Mali in their group curtain-raiser on January 12, when Ibrahima Kone scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot three minutes after the half-time break.

Tunisia, who are currently third in the group standings with three points from two outings, have now won just one of their last three games in all competitions, losing two of those games, including December’s Arab Cup final against Algeria.

However, Mondher Kebaier’s men will feel confident of claiming the desired result and progressing to the next phase of the tournament as they go up against an opposing side who are currently 120 places below them according to the latest FIFA World Rankings.

https://www.sportsmole.co.uk/football/gambia/africa-cup-of-nations/preview/preview-gambia-vs-tunisia-prediction-team-news-lineups_475663.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...