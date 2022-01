The picture belows shows the full AFCON 2021 draw chart, showing all the fixtures from Round of 16 to final and the dynamics of the draw in terms of which team is likely to face each other in the subsequent rounds as the competition progress….in my opinion,i think Nigeria is in a much favourable side of the draw.

