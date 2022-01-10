AFCON 2021: Nigeria Squad Numbers Revealed

Nigeria will be gunning for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title in Cameroon. GOAL brings to you the jersey numbers that Augustine Eguavoen’s men would be wearing at the 33rd edition of the biennial African football showpiece.
1. Maduka Okoye
Position: Goalkeeper
Club: Sparta Rotterdam
Number of Afcon appearances: Debutant
Date of Birth: 28-08-1999
2. Ola Aina
Position: Defender
Club: Torino
Number of Afcon appearances: One
Date of Birth: 08-10-96
3. Jamilu Collins
Position: Defender
Club: SC Paderborn
Number of Afcon appearances: One
Date of Birth: 5.08.1994
4. Wilfred Ndidi
Position: Midfielder
Club: Leicester City
Number of Afcon appearances: One
Date of Birth: 6.12.1996
5. William Troost-Ekong
Position: Defender
Club: Watford
Number of Afcon appearances: One
Date of Birth: 1.09.1993
6. Semi Ajayi
Position: Defender
Club: West Bromwich Albion
Number of Afcon appearances: One
Date of Birth: 9.11.1993
7. Ahmed Musa
Position: Forward
Club: Fatih Karagumruk
Number of Afcon appearances: Two
Date of Birth: 4.10.1992
8. Frank Onyeka
Position: Midfielder
Club: Brentford
Number of Afcon appearances: Debutant
Date of Birth: 1.01.1998
*9. Odion Ighalo
Position: Striker
Club: Al Shabab
Number of Afcon appearances: One
Date of Birth: 16.06.1989
10. Joe Aribo
Position: Midfielder
Club: Rangers
Number of Afcon appearances: Debutant
Date of Birth: 21.07.1996
11. Henry Onyekuru
Position: Forward
Club: Olympiacos
Number of Afcon appearances: One
Date of Birth: 5.06.1997
12. Zaidu Sanusi
Position: Defender
Club: Porto
Number of Afcon appearances: Debutant
Date of Birth: 13.06.1997
13: Chidera Ejuke
Position: Midfielder
Club: CSKA Moscow
Number of Afcon appearances: Debutant
Date of Birth: 02.01.1998
14. Kelechi Iheanacho
Position: Forward
Club: Leicester City
Number of Afcon appearances: Debutant
Date of Birth: 3.10.1996
15. Moses Simon
Position: Forward
Club: Nantes
Number of Afcon appearances: One
Date of Birth: 12.07.1995
16. Daniel Akpeyi
Position: Goalkeeper
Club: Kaizer Chiefs
Number of Afcon appearances: One
Date of Birth: 08.03.1986
17. Samuel Chukwueze
Position: Forward
Club: Villarreal
Number of Afcon appearances: One
Date of Birth: 22.05.1999
18. Alex Iwobi
Position: Midfielder
Club: Everton
Number of Afcon appearances: One
Date of Birth: 3.05.1996
19. Taiwo Awoniyi
Position: Forward
Club: Union Berlin
Number of Afcon appearances: Debutant
Date of Birth: 12.08.1997
20. Chidozie Awaziem
Position: Defender
Club: Alanyaspor
Number of Afcon appearances: Debutant
Date of Birth: 1.01.1997
21. Tyrone Ebuehi
Position: Defender
Club: Venezia
Number of Afcon appearances: Debutant
Date of Birth: 16.12.1995
22. Kenneth Omeruo
Position: Defender
Club: CD Leganes
Number of Afcon appearances: Two
Date of Birth: 17.10.1993
23. Francis Uzoho
Position: Goalkeeper
Club: AC Omonia
Number of Afcon appearances: One
Date of Birth: 28.10.1998
24. Sadiq Umar
Position: Striker
Club: UD Almeria
Number of Afcon appearances: One
Date of Birth: 2.02.1997
25. Kelechi Nwakali
Position: Midfielder
Club: SD Huesca
Number of Afcon appearances: Debutant
Date of Birth: 5.06.1998
26. Olisa Ndah
Position: Defender
Club: Orlando Pirates
Number of Afcon appearances: Debutant
Date of Birth: 21.01.1998
27. John Noble
Position: Goalkeeper
Club: Enyimba
Number of Afcon appearances: Debutant
Date of Birth: 6.06.1993
28. Peter Olayinka
Position: Striker
Club: Slavia Prague
Number of Afcon appearances: Debutant
Date of Birth: 16.11.1994
NOTE: The starred player is not participating in the tournament due one issue or the other.