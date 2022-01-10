AFCON 2021: Nigeria Squad Numbers Revealed

Nigeria will be gunning for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title in Cameroon. GOAL brings to you the jersey numbers that Augustine Eguavoen’s men would be wearing at the 33rd edition of the biennial African football showpiece.

1. Maduka Okoye

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Sparta Rotterdam

Number of Afcon appearances: Debutant

Date of Birth: 28-08-1999

2. Ola Aina

Position: Defender

Club: Torino

Number of Afcon appearances: One

Date of Birth: 08-10-96

3. Jamilu Collins

Position: Defender

Club: SC Paderborn

Number of Afcon appearances: One

Date of Birth: 5.08.1994

4. Wilfred Ndidi

Position: Midfielder

Club: Leicester City

Number of Afcon appearances: One

Date of Birth: 6.12.1996

5. William Troost-Ekong

Position: Defender

Club: Watford

Number of Afcon appearances: One

Date of Birth: 1.09.1993

6. Semi Ajayi

Position: Defender

Club: West Bromwich Albion

Number of Afcon appearances: One

Date of Birth: 9.11.1993

7. Ahmed Musa

Position: Forward

Club: Fatih Karagumruk

Number of Afcon appearances: Two

Date of Birth: 4.10.1992

8. Frank Onyeka

Position: Midfielder

Club: Brentford

Number of Afcon appearances: Debutant

Date of Birth: 1.01.1998

*9. Odion Ighalo

Position: Striker

Club: Al Shabab

Number of Afcon appearances: One

Date of Birth: 16.06.1989

10. Joe Aribo

Position: Midfielder

Club: Rangers

Number of Afcon appearances: Debutant

Date of Birth: 21.07.1996

11. Henry Onyekuru

Position: Forward

Club: Olympiacos

Number of Afcon appearances: One

Date of Birth: 5.06.1997

12. Zaidu Sanusi

Position: Defender

Club: Porto

Number of Afcon appearances: Debutant

Date of Birth: 13.06.1997

13: Chidera Ejuke

Position: Midfielder

Club: CSKA Moscow

Number of Afcon appearances: Debutant

Date of Birth: 02.01.1998

14. Kelechi Iheanacho

Position: Forward

Club: Leicester City

Number of Afcon appearances: Debutant

Date of Birth: 3.10.1996

15. Moses Simon

Position: Forward

Club: Nantes

Number of Afcon appearances: One

Date of Birth: 12.07.1995

16. Daniel Akpeyi

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Kaizer Chiefs

Number of Afcon appearances: One

Date of Birth: 08.03.1986

17. Samuel Chukwueze

Position: Forward

Club: Villarreal

Number of Afcon appearances: One

Date of Birth: 22.05.1999

18. Alex Iwobi

Position: Midfielder

Club: Everton

Number of Afcon appearances: One

Date of Birth: 3.05.1996

19. Taiwo Awoniyi

Position: Forward

Club: Union Berlin

Number of Afcon appearances: Debutant

Date of Birth: 12.08.1997

20. Chidozie Awaziem

Position: Defender

Club: Alanyaspor

Number of Afcon appearances: Debutant

Date of Birth: 1.01.1997

21. Tyrone Ebuehi

Position: Defender

Club: Venezia

Number of Afcon appearances: Debutant

Date of Birth: 16.12.1995

22. Kenneth Omeruo

Position: Defender

Club: CD Leganes

Number of Afcon appearances: Two

Date of Birth: 17.10.1993

23. Francis Uzoho

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: AC Omonia

Number of Afcon appearances: One

Date of Birth: 28.10.1998

24. Sadiq Umar

Position: Striker

Club: UD Almeria

Number of Afcon appearances: One

Date of Birth: 2.02.1997

25. Kelechi Nwakali

Position: Midfielder

Club: SD Huesca

Number of Afcon appearances: Debutant

Date of Birth: 5.06.1998

26. Olisa Ndah

Position: Defender

Club: Orlando Pirates

Number of Afcon appearances: Debutant

Date of Birth: 21.01.1998

27. John Noble

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Enyimba

Number of Afcon appearances: Debutant

Date of Birth: 6.06.1993

28. Peter Olayinka

Position: Striker

Club: Slavia Prague

Number of Afcon appearances: Debutant

Date of Birth: 16.11.1994

NOTE: The starred player is not participating in the tournament due one issue or the other.

